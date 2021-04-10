Home / Trending / Chris Gayle grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun, ‘plays’ dhol. Punjab Kings shares video
trending

Chris Gayle grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun, ‘plays’ dhol. Punjab Kings shares video

IPL 2021: The clip Chris Gayle appears in is a part of a shoot for Punjab Kings.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:37 PM IST
IPL 2021: The image shows Chris Gayle with dhol.(Instagram/@punjabkingsipl)

A video of cricketer Chris Gayle grooving to Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun has created a stir online. The clip is a part of a shoot for Punjab Kings, the franchise for which the batsman is playing in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

“Opening day of the #IPL2021 and Boss is ready to perform,” Punjab Kings wrote while sharing the video on March 9 – the day IPL 2021 started. The season kicked off with a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore where the latter won by 2 wickets. Punjab Kings is set to go up against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.

Take a look at Chris Gayle’s video which may make you want to get out of your seat to shake a leg too:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Zomato’s post on Rahul Dravid’s ‘gunda’ ad creates confusion. Company clarifies

Artist dresses up as ‘Yamraj’ in UP’s Moradabad to spread Covid-19 awareness

Lightning hits tree in Wisconsin, it disintegrates instantly. Watch

Taiwan man drops iPhone in lake, gets it back after a year. It still works

Since being posted some 21 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 52,000 likes – and counting. People couldn’t stop commenting how much they love the video. Some also wrote how they’re waiting to see Chris Gayle play.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Universal boss,” shared another. “Awesome,” expressed a third.

Many also shared heart and fire emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of Chris Gayle’s dance video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chris gayle instagram ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP