Home / Trending / IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag shares hilarious post ahead of the tournament
trending

IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag shares hilarious post ahead of the tournament

IPL 2021: Taking to Instagram, Virender Sehwag shared a video, showing an individual dancing to a peppy tune, along with a funny caption.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 04:57 PM IST
IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag's post ahead of the tournament has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@virendersehwag)

The Indian Premier League's 14th edition (IPL 2021) will start tomorrow. The first match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. People have now taken to various social media sites to share different hilarious posts as they eagerly wait for the season to kickoff, among them is Virender Sehwag.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video which shows an individual dancing to a peppy tune. It is the caption he shared alongside the post which has now left people in splits. “Kal se woh shuru hone waala hai, jiska besabri se intezaar tha #ipl [From tomorrow that event is going to start for which I was eagerly waiting #IPL],” he wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

School students, staff celebrate employee who passed US citizenship test. Watch

Artist creates Lionel Messi’s portrait with rice. But it has a twist

Man’s bhangra routine after getting second dose of Covid vaccine is a must-watch

Boy offers pigeon water in a ladle, wholesome video is a treat to watch

Since being shared a little over five hours ago, Virender Sehwag’s post has received more than 6.4 lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many also shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

“What energy,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am waiting too,” said another. “Wah Wah,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Virender Sehwag’s post ahead of IPL 2021?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 virender sehwag
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP