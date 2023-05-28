IPL 2023 final: Memes rain down on Twitter as CSK vs GT match gets postponed

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByArfa Javaid
May 28, 2023 11:52 PM IST

IPL 2023 final: As the match has been postponed to the reserve day due to heavy rains, people wasted no time in sharing a plethora of memes on Twitter.

IPL 2023 Final: The much-awaited IPL 2023 final showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been postponed due to heavy rains and will now be held on reserve day. The summit clash, which had fans on the edge of their seats, will now be held tomorrow, May 29. The announcement has brought some relief to the fans who were eagerly awaiting the official confirmation. However, the delay has sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with users expressing their thoughts and opinions on the situation. We have compiled a few of them.

IPL 2023 Final: The CSK vs GT match will be played tomorrow at 7:30 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (Twitter/@IPL and @I_RahulRana)

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final was slated to commence at 7:30 pm on May 28. However, a persistent downpour started just moments before the toss scheduled at 7:00 pm, and the event got delayed. As the rainfall intensified and puddles began to form on the ground, it became evident that the match could not proceed as planned. Consequently, the decision was made to postpone the final and reschedule it for the reserve day. A victory for CSK would mark their fifth IPL title, while Gujarat aims to defend their position as the champions from last year.

Also Read: Memes take over Twitter ahead of CSK vs GT IPL match

