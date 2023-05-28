CSK vs GT: Memes take over Twitter ahead of IPL 2023 final match

IPL 2023 Final: Much-awaited IPL finals between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is just a few hours away. Expectedly, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the match that is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Some people are also taking to social media to express their thoughts about the upcoming match - so much so that the hashtag #IPLFinal is also trending on Twitter. A few are also doing so through rib-tickling memes. CSK vs GT: An individual humorously anticipated how members would react after this IPL season ends. (Twitter/@PrakalpBhardwaj)

We have collected some of the best memes that people have shared while waiting for the final IPL match of 2023 between CSK and GT.

An individual shared how a meme on IPL finals turned into reality.

Another shared Akshay Kumar’s famous dialogue from the 2006 comedy film Phir Hera Pheri.

A Twitter user humorously shared their anticipation of how memers would react after IPL final.

Another noted how IPL 2023 began with a match between GT and CSK and is now concluding with the same teams competing against each other.

MS Dhoni-led CSK is a four-time IPL champion. If they win today’s game, they will join Mumbai Indians as five-time champions. While Hardik Pandya-led GT is the defending champion, who can bring two consecutive wins if they beat CSK today.

