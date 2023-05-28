Twitter beams with pride as PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in a grand ceremony today, May 28. The event commenced with an early morning havan and a multi-faith prayer ceremony, adding a spiritual touch to the occasion. As the new Parliament building was unveiled, people shared congratulatory messages and their thoughts on Twitter. Many even joined the conversation by using the hashtag “My Parliament My Pride,” showcasing their pride in the new Parliament building. A Twitter user shared this collage of India’s new Parliament building. (Twitter/@chitrang_24)

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his sentiments after he inaugurated the new building of India’s Parliament. “As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress,” wrote PM Modi while sharing a few pictures on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art to mark the historic occasion.

A Twitter user shared pictures of the new Parliament building featuring murals of Akhand Bharat and Chanakya.

Another shared a few pictures with the hashtag #MyParliamentMyPride.

An individual shared a video and wrote, “A memorable and historic day for all countrymen. PM @narendramodi Ji inaugurated the new Parliament.”

Another shared a collage of India’s new Parliament building.

This Twitter user shared a video of PM Modi installing Sengol in the new Parliament building.

The new Parliament building is part of the revamped Central Vista project, the construction of which started in 2019. Situated at the heart of the Central Vista on Sansad Marg in New Delhi, the new Parliament building stands proudly adjacent to the old Parliament structure.

The enhanced capacity of the Lok Sabha is noteworthy, accommodating 888 members compared to the existing capacity of 543. Similarly, the new Rajya Sabha building can now comfortably house 300 members. Symbolising India’s national bird, the peacock, the Lok Sabha chamber captures the essence of the nation, while the Rajya Sabha chamber embodies the elegance of the national flower, the lotus.

Alongside these chambers, the complex encompasses various amenities, including the Constitution Hall, which showcases India’s democratic heritage, a dedicated lounge for Members of Parliament, a well-stocked library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and parking facilities. What are your thoughts on the new Parliament building?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON