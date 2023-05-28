New Parliament building inauguration: How and where to watch event live

India will get a new Parliament address on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new building with a grand ceremony. Beginning with a ‘havan’ at around 7 am followed by multi-religious prayers, the day-long event is expected to see the presence of several ministers, 25 political parties (including 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance), spiritual leaders and other eminent personalities. The new parliament building illuminated in tri-color ahead of its inauguration ceremony, in New Delhi.(ANI)

The formal inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building is scheduled to start at around noon.

Where to livestream the ceremony?

People can tune in to Doordarshan (DD) channel and as well as its official YouTube page to watch the live proceedings. All major news television channels will also be livestreaming the programme.

Sharing a sneak peek of the state-of-the-art building, PM Modi on Friday wrote, “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building.” He also requested people to share the video with their own voiceover.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday responded to the PM’s request and shared the video with his own voiceover. Hailing the inauguration of the new parliament complex, he called it a “magnificent new home’ for the people who uphold our constitution”.

The foundation for the new building was laid by the PM in December 2020. Reportedly built in record time, the new Lok Sabha can accommodate 888 members as against the current capacity of 543. The new Rajya Sabha building can now house 300 members. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are based on India’s national bird (peacock) and national flower (lotus) respectively.

The ₹971 crore complex will also have a Constitution Hall to portray India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, several committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The inauguration has been embroiled in multiple controversies over the symbolism of ‘Sengol’ and the boycott of the function by twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, and AAP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON