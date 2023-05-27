Home / India News / Shahrukh Khan responds to PM’s request, shares Parliament video with voice-over

Shahrukh Khan responds to PM’s request, shares Parliament video with voice-over

ByAryan Prakash
May 27, 2023 11:31 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan called the new parliament building for a new India ‘but with the age old dream of Glory of India’.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday hailed the inauguration of new parliament complex, calling it a “magnificent new home’ for the people who uphold our constitution”.

“What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride”, the superstar tweeted.

ALSO READ: How new Parliament building is different from the existing one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday at a mega event. Built at a cost of 971 crore, the new parliament complex can accommodate 888 Lok Sabha members and 300 members in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha is being designed to accommodate joint sessions, and will be able to host 1,272 members.

Shah Rukh Khan called the new parliament a magnificent new home for the people who uphold Constitution.(AP)
Shah Rukh Khan called the new parliament a magnificent new home for the people who uphold Constitution.(AP)

The triangular-shaped building is a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. It will have a constitutional hall, and is said to be ‘divyang friendly’. The new complex has a central lounge to complement the open courtyard.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are based on India’s national bird (peacock) and national flower (lotus) respectively.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
shah rukh khan pm modi
shah rukh khan pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out