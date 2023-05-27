How to reach new Parliament building: Location, nearest metro stations

The new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high-profile event on Sunday. The new Parliament building is located at the heart of the Central Vista at Sansad Marg, Gokul Nagar in New Delhi and adjacent to the old Parliament building. It is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which includes the construction of a common central secretariat, executive enclave, and new prime minister's residence, along with other projects. The coordinates of the new Parliament building are- 28°37'02.0"N 77°12'36.0"E. The nearest metro station to the Parliament is Central Secretariat, which is at the intersection of Yellow and Violet Line.

Also Read| How new Parliament building is different from the existing one

The new building is 750 metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is surrounded by the Vijay Chowk, India Gate, National War Memorial, vice president's house, Hyderabad House, secretariat building, prime minister's office and residence, ministerial buildings, and other administrative units of the Indian government.

Following are some of the nearest metro stations to the Parliament House:

-Central Secretariat

-Udyog Bhawan

-Patel Chowk

-Janpath

-Rajiv Chowk

These metro stations serve as crucial transportation hubs, allowing visitors and members of Parliament to easily reach the Indian Parliament. While Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan fall on the Yellow Line, the Central Secretariat metro station is at the intersection of the Yellow and Violet Line. Rajiv Chowk metro station is at the intersection of the Yellow and Blue Line. Janpath metro station is located at Violet Line.

Distinct features of the new Parliament building

Built at a cost of ₹971 crore, the new Parliament can accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha. According to the Central Vista Redevelopment Project’s website, the new building is triangular to ensure optimum space utilisation. It has a 'constitution hall', a new addition to the framework. The new complex is a “platinum-rated green building” with a focus on energy efficiency. It showcases India’s “commitment towards sustainable development.” The new parliament is also ‘divyang-friendly’. It features a central lounge to complement the open courtyard and is meant for members to interact.