New Parliament is made with all colours of India; Check what comes from where
May 27, 2023 11:51 AM IST
The construction of the new Parliament building involved the mammoth tasks of on-site and off-site activities.
The new Parliament is all decked up for a ceremonial inauguration tomorrow. The new building features the essence of whole India and every corner inside the complex has a significance of different Indian states.
Also read: Will new Parliament building stand the ‘test of democracy’?
Along with the mammoth on-site construction activities, the making of the new Parliament building entailed several off-site key construction tasks as well. Materials used in its building have been sourced from states including Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places:
Check out what comes from where in the making of the new Parliament:
- In line with Red Fort and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, the sandstone has been procured from Sarmathura in Rajasthan.
- The Kesharia green stone, installed inside the Lok Sabha chamber, has been brought from Rajasthan's Udaipur. Red granite, installed inside the Rajya Sabha chamber, brought from Ajmer's Lakha and the white marbles from Ambaji in Rajasthan.
- The teakwood has been procured from Maharashtra's Nagpur.
- Furniture installed inside was crafted in Mumbai.
- The lattice work by stone surrounding the building were brought from Rajasthan, Noida and Uttar Pradesh.
- False ceilings structures made of steel were procured from Daman and Diu.
- Materials used in sculpting Ashoka Emblem were brought from Aurangabad and Jaipur.
- Both Ashoka Chakras installed inside upper and lower Houses were sourced from Indore.
- Sculptors from Abu Road in Udaipur did the stone carving work and stone aggregates were brought from Kotputali.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.