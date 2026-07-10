Jharkhand holds talks with global firms, industry bodies to boost investment, tourism
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is spearheading investment talks with global firms to enhance the state's economy.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday held a series of business-to-government (B2G) meetings with global investors, industry bodies and corporate representatives during the second day of the state's National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026, with discussions focusing on investment, tourism, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare and skill development.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a Singapore delegation led by High Commissioner Simon Wong Wie Kuen expressed interest in long-term collaboration with Jharkhand. Discussions covered attracting investments, setting up skill centres and Centres of Excellence, adopting Singapore's vocational training model, industrial and skill mapping, and partnerships in healthcare, medical education and research. The delegation also proposed preparing a roadmap based on the state's industrial and workforce requirements, the CMO said.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) presented proposals to strengthen Jharkhand's renewable energy ecosystem through investments in solar and wind energy, smart metering, transmission infrastructure, grid modernisation and digital energy management, according to the government.
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) suggested measures to promote nature tourism, destination weddings, sports tourism and MICE tourism by improving tourism infrastructure, connectivity and destination management.
The CMO said EaseMyTrip announced plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the state government to promote Jharkhand's tourism destinations through travel influencers and digital creators, while MakeMyTrip also expressed interest in partnering with the government for tourism promotion.
Soren also held discussions with Hero Cycles and Avon Cycles on establishing bicycle and electric bicycle manufacturing facilities in the state. According to the government, the discussions explored potential investments of ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore for developing an integrated manufacturing ecosystem.
The FICCI Tourism Federation also proposed developing an international-standard golf course and golf tourism hub in Ranchi. The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem through policy support, transparent governance and continued engagement with stakeholders.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More