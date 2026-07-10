Jharkhand holds talks with global firms, industry bodies to boost investment, tourism

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday held a series of business-to-government (B2G) meetings with global investors, industry bodies and corporate representatives during the second day of the state's National Stakeholders' Consultation 2026, with discussions focusing on investment, tourism, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare and skill development. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting with the High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen and others, on the sidelines of the 'National Stakeholders Consultation 2026', in New Delhi. (Handout)

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a Singapore delegation led by High Commissioner Simon Wong Wie Kuen expressed interest in long-term collaboration with Jharkhand. Discussions covered attracting investments, setting up skill centres and Centres of Excellence, adopting Singapore's vocational training model, industrial and skill mapping, and partnerships in healthcare, medical education and research. The delegation also proposed preparing a roadmap based on the state's industrial and workforce requirements, the CMO said.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) presented proposals to strengthen Jharkhand's renewable energy ecosystem through investments in solar and wind energy, smart metering, transmission infrastructure, grid modernisation and digital energy management, according to the government.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) suggested measures to promote nature tourism, destination weddings, sports tourism and MICE tourism by improving tourism infrastructure, connectivity and destination management.

The CMO said EaseMyTrip announced plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the state government to promote Jharkhand's tourism destinations through travel influencers and digital creators, while MakeMyTrip also expressed interest in partnering with the government for tourism promotion.

Soren also held discussions with Hero Cycles and Avon Cycles on establishing bicycle and electric bicycle manufacturing facilities in the state. According to the government, the discussions explored potential investments of ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore for developing an integrated manufacturing ecosystem.

The FICCI Tourism Federation also proposed developing an international-standard golf course and golf tourism hub in Ranchi. The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem through policy support, transparent governance and continued engagement with stakeholders.