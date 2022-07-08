IPS officer shares video of dog turning off tap after drinking water. Watch

Dogs are such adorable animals who sometimes teach humans a lesson too. Like this dog in a video that was shared on Twitter. It shows the dog turning off the tap after drinking water. The video was posted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on July 7 and it has received more than 5.95 lakh views so far.

The 12-second clip shows a black dog drinking water by opening a tap. After drinking the water, the dog turns off the tap as well with its head. The dog does this twice that shows how familiar this dog is with this skill. “Every drop is precious... Doggy understood, when will we humans understand?” IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra wrote as caption in Hindi while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 22,000 likes and 3,400 retweets. While netizens praised the action of the dog, many pointed out that the bucket was also full of water and the dog could have drunk water from that.

“It’s not fair to compare dogs with humans. Dogs are far superior,” commented a Twitter user. “Lesson for all of us. Save water save life,” posted another. “Animals are wiser than humans, they also know the value of water,” said a third. “Very impressed. More importantly it shuts the tap. Many humans are careless in shutting the tap and waste water,” another individual wrote. “Such a smart dog... smarter and sensible than most humans,” reads another comment.