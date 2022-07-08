Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / IPS officer shares video of dog turning off tap after drinking water. Watch
trending

IPS officer shares video of dog turning off tap after drinking water. Watch

An IPS officer shared a video of a dog turning off the tap after drinking water and it is being praised by netizens. 
A screengrab of the video of a dog turning off the tap after drinking water. (@ipskabra/Twitter)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:48 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are such adorable animals who sometimes teach humans a lesson too. Like this dog in a video that was shared on Twitter. It shows the dog turning off the tap after drinking water. The video was posted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on July 7 and it has received more than 5.95 lakh views so far.

The 12-second clip shows a black dog drinking water by opening a tap. After drinking the water, the dog turns off the tap as well with its head. The dog does this twice that shows how familiar this dog is with this skill. “Every drop is precious... Doggy understood, when will we humans understand?” IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra wrote as caption in Hindi while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the video has received more than 22,000 likes and 3,400 retweets. While netizens praised the action of the dog, many pointed out that the bucket was also full of water and the dog could have drunk water from that.

“It’s not fair to compare dogs with humans. Dogs are far superior,” commented a Twitter user. “Lesson for all of us. Save water save life,” posted another. “Animals are wiser than humans, they also know the value of water,” said a third. “Very impressed. More importantly it shuts the tap. Many humans are careless in shutting the tap and waste water,” another individual wrote. “Such a smart dog... smarter and sensible than most humans,” reads another comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP