Is it a car or a train? It is Batman the Munchkin Cat. Watch

The video of the cat has left people amused.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:53 PM IST
The image shows Batman the Munchkin Cat.(Instagram/@batman_the_munchkin_cat)

There are many who will agree that cats are ruling the Internet. There are numerous online cat videos and images which keep people entertained. Now, there’s a latest addition to that list and it captures Batman the Munchkin Cat. The video shows the cat’s sweet antics and chances are that will leave you giggling.

Instaram shared the video with the caption “It’s a car! It’s a train! It’s Batman the Munchkin Cat.” In the next few lines they added, that the cat is “a playful and mischievous kitty who is in the driver’s seat heading into the weekend.” The video was originally shared on the feline’s Insta page @batman_the_munchkin_cat.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The clip, since being shared some nine hours ago, has gathered more than 4.8 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many also shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hilarious,” commented another. “Perfect,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

