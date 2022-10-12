Is this cute pet dog a math whiz? Watch viral video to find out for yourself

Pets can often have certain talents and the others, they can be trained to inculcate within themselves. But a particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral has been confusing netizens as to how it is even possible. The video opens to show a cute and furry pet dog seated in the back seat of a car. The video is being recorded by its human. The human soon poses a math-related question to the sweet little munchkin. The way the dog can be seen intently looking at the human, has also garnered a lot of attention in the comments. The video has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “The way she thinks about it.”

The video has been shared with a text in search that provides more context as to what can be seen happening in this video. It reads, “Math with my dog.” And as the video progresses, one gets to see how the dog ends up correctly answering a simple math equation with the help of its paw. We won’t give away more than this, so take a look at the video for yourself and find out if the dog really is a math whiz.

Watch the dog video right here:

Shared on October 1, this video has received over 2.9 million views on it as of now.

“She could run the UK economy,” joked an Instagram user. “Luna is smarter than some humans I know,” admitted an individual. A third enquired, “Can she help me with my taxes?”