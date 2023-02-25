Ishaan Khatter wishes 'bade miyan' Shahid Kapoor on birthday, shares unseen pic

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Bollywood actors. He has given us a number of films that people enjoy watching. Now, as the actor turns a year older, many of his fans have showered him with wishes on social media. Actor and Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter too shared an adorable birthday wish with a picture.

Ishaan Khatter shared an unfiltered and candid picture with Shahid Kapoor. In the post's caption, he wrote, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it's all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just one hour ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 55,000 times, and the number are only increasing. Several people have even left comments on the picture.

Take a look at a few comments here:

An individual wrote, "This should have been the cast for Bade Miyan, chhote miyan." Another person added, "Thank you for this unseen pic Ishaan." "Super cute," added a third. Many others have wished Shahid Kapoor a Happy Birthday in the comments section.