ISS shares breathtakingly beautiful video of aurora after its pic by NASA astronaut goes viral

Published on Mar 04, 2023 12:51 PM IST

The International Space Station (ISS) took to Instagram to share an incredible video of an aurora above the Earth’s horizon.

The image shows an aurora above the Earth’s horizon taken from the International Space Station (ISS).(Instagram/@iss)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Auroras are dynamic patterns of brilliant lights dancing in the sky that have fascinated humans since ages. In fact, the incredible videos and images of the natural phenomenon, shared on social media, never fail to mesmerise people. One such example is a recent viral image taken from Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada. He captured a stunning shot of light display from an unique vantage point. And now, ISS has shared a video of the same display that has wowed people.

ISS took to their official Instagram page to share the video. ‘There is no part of the planet that isn’t absolutely beautiful…’ NASA astronaut Josh Cassada on seeing the incredible views of the aurora with his Exp 68 crewmates,” they wrote as they posted the video.

Take a look at the strikingly stunning video:

The video was posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 49,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“This video is beautiful,” posted an Instagram user. “Woooowww,” expressed another. “Thank you for sharing this video. speechless now…,” commented a third. “Like a dream,” shared a fourth. “That is amazing and so beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

instagram viral video international space station varanasi nasa malti marie chopra jonas + 4 more
