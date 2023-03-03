Home / Trending / NASA astronaut captures stunning view of aurora borealis from ISS, see pic

NASA astronaut captures stunning view of aurora borealis from ISS, see pic

Published on Mar 03, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada shared a beautiful image of aurora borealis. Many people have reacted to the picture.

Picture of Aurora Borealis taken from ISS.(Twitter/@astro_josh)
Picture of Aurora Borealis taken from ISS.(Twitter/@astro_josh)
ByVrinda Jain

The Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is an amazing display of brilliant lights in the sky that have long mesmerised people. Many people visit specific places to soak in the beauty of this phenomenon and capture the best view. Recently, an out of the world picture of aurora borealis was taken by Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada from International Space Station and this picture has won the Internet.

Cassada tweeted this picture of the northern lights along with the caption, "Absolutely unreal." The image shows a blanket of green lights above the Earth. The small twinkling lights in the cities are also visible in the picture.

Take a look at the post below:

Looks stunning, right? This image was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 32,000 times. The picture also has several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual posted, "Looks like a still frame or concept art for a feature. Utterly gorgeous image." Another person wrote, "Absolutely incredible shot Josh!" "That's one of the most amazing pictures ever! Wow!!" added a third. A fourth person wrote, "Great image. We rarely get to see the stars in Earth orbit photos. The moon flare is amazing at this exposure level."

