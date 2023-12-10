Man balances 255 poker chips on one finger, breaks world record. Watch
The record-breaking attempt took place in Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria, Italy.
A man from Italy shattered the Guinness World Record for the most poker chips balanced on a single finger. Rocco Mercurio balanced not just 10 or 20 but a total of 255 poker chips on his finger. The record-breaking attempt took place on May 15 in Villa San Giovanni, Reggio Calabria, Italy. A video of the attempt was also shared by the Guinness World Records.
“Most poker chips balanced on one finger - 255 by Rocco Mercurio,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records. The video opens to show Mercurio stacking poker chips on a table. He then carefully places them all on his finger and balances them for the required time to break the world record.
Watch the video shared on Instagram right here:
The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has collected over 5.3 lakh views. It has also accumulated numerous likes and comments.
Check out how people are reacting to this clip:
“And for how many seconds?” enquired an individual.
Another added, “Wow.”
“Great record Rocco!” added a third with clapping emoticons.
A fourth claimed, “I could double it.”
“Amazing,” wrote a fifth.
A fifth shared, “I could beat that.”
What are your thoughts on this?