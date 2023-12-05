Australian duo drinks at 99 pubs in 24 hours, breaks Guinness World Record

Two friends set out on an extraordinary quest in Australia - to break the world record for the most pubs visited in 24 hours. Yes, you read that right. Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton embarked on their bar-hopping adventure at midnight. They visited 99 pubs in a single day to enter into the record books and spent over AUD 1500 (approximately ₹ 83,000). Guinness World Record holders Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton. (GWR)

The 26-year-olds attempted this record to raise funds for a research organisation and to revitalise Sydney’s nightlife. They started their record-breaking at the stroke of midnight. However, two hours into the attempt, Kooros began to feel the effects of consuming so much liquid and ended up vomiting.

“Luckily, after reassessing our game plan, I managed to pull it together and continue,” Kooros told GWR.

The duo had walked great distances on foot and were exhausted by 5 in the morning. According to GWR, they were prohibited from using any form of private transportation, such as a taxi. They then decided to take a break in a park and resumed their attempt by 9. Two of them spent no more than 14 minutes going from one pub to another. This time frame included ID checks, waiting in line to order drinks, drinking the beverages, and walking to the next location.

“We both took countless toilet breaks; too many to count. During the last 12 hours at least one of us needed to go at each pub we visited,” Kooros added.

Though Kooros and Loiterton broke the record by early evening, they decided to continue until they reached 100. The duo stopped at 99th pub, mistaking it for 100th.

“There is a sense of accomplishment that comes not only from breaking a record but also from the meticulous planning and execution required to break the record,” Kooros told GWR after breaking the world record with his friend Loiterton.