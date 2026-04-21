Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai’: Man regrets his 1 crore flat in Noida

A Noida resident’s viral video has highlighted the growing frustration among luxury homeowners regarding poor construction quality in high-rise societies. After investing ₹1 crore in a 22nd-floor flat, the homeowner shared footage of crumbling plaster and significant exterior discolouration, claiming the building’s condition does not justify its premium price tag.

Condition of the exterior of a Noida flat. (Instagram/@adarshxunfltrd)

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Beyond the structural issues, the resident also raised concerns about hygiene, documenting an insect infestation allegedly caused by pigeon waste in an adjacent, unoccupied unit. The video has resonated with many in the National Capital Region (NCR), sparking a wider conversation about the gap between high real estate prices and the actual quality of delivery provided by builders.

Also Read: ‘Can I afford a home of ₹2.3 crore’: Woman earning ₹2.6 lakh monthly seeks advice on buying Bengaluru flat

The video was posted by a digital content creator who goes by “adarshxunfltrd” on Instagram. “Always choose your own house over flats/apartments,” he wrote while sharing the video.

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{{^usCountry}} The man recording the video says, “I am regretting a lot by investing ₹1 crore,” adding, “This is a 22nd floor society in Noida.” He then pans the camera towards the exteriors of the flats, which shows discolouration and plaster falling off. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man recording the video says, “I am regretting a lot by investing ₹1 crore,” adding, “This is a 22nd floor society in Noida.” He then pans the camera towards the exteriors of the flats, which shows discolouration and plaster falling off. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The man says, “inside the flat, everything that you want to keep as interior can be done,” but adds that the exterior condition doesn’t suit the flat’s price tag. Frustrated, he says, “Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man says, “inside the flat, everything that you want to keep as interior can be done,” but adds that the exterior condition doesn’t suit the flat’s price tag. Frustrated, he says, “Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The resident then goes on to share a problem that people living in high-rises in NCR are extremely familiar with: pigeons taking over balconies. He says that though he has pigeon nets to keep the birds out, they often dirty the empty flat next to his. He claims, “A lot of insects have been born from that waste. A lot of different types of insects that I have not seen till date.” Take a look at the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The resident then goes on to share a problem that people living in high-rises in NCR are extremely familiar with: pigeons taking over balconies. He says that though he has pigeon nets to keep the birds out, they often dirty the empty flat next to his. He claims, “A lot of insects have been born from that waste. A lot of different types of insects that I have not seen till date.” Take a look at the video: {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “One balcony 10 million regret.” Another expressed, “That’s the reason I don’t like flats.”

Also Read: ‘Jigani is not Bangalore’: Homeowner shares experience of living in flat purchased for ₹55 lakh

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A third expressed, “They are looting us by charging crores of rupees for small flats… which cost a few lakh of rupees actually.” A fourth wrote, “Crores of rupees ke flat lene ke char paanch saal baad builder ki ghatiya construction quality nikal kar samne aane lagti hai [Four or five years after buying flats worth crores, the builder's poor construction quality starts to show].”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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