It’s a girl! Woman gives birth on flight, attendant helps with delivery

A post about a woman becoming a mom and giving birth to a baby girl onboard a flight has filled people’s hearts with a warm feeling. Frontier Airlines took to their official Facebook page to share about the incident. They also added the sweet name that the mom decided to give to her newborn baby. There is a chance that the post will leave you with a sweet smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“‘Exemplary’ and ‘calm’ were the words Captain Chris Nye used for Flight Attendant Diana Giraldo’s heroic task of delivering a baby recently mid-flight. The baby couldn’t wait, so the early and unexpected labor took place on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Diana helped the mother to the back lavatory and assisted the mother in giving birth. ‘Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,’ Chris said,” they wrote.

The airlines also added one more quote from the captain. “‘The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!’ said Chris,” they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The concluded the post by sharing the name that the mother decided for her baby. “The mom opted to name the baby's middle name Sky since she was born on our mother and daughter plane tail, Luna and Lilly the Wolves. Way to go, Team Frontier!” they explained. They also shared a few images along with the post.

Take a look at the share:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 2,000 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Amazing!!!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Kudos over and over to you all. To the little one- welcome,” posted another. “Great job in assisting the mother to be with the transition into motherhood by the Frontier Airlines crew. Well done!!! Congratulations to the new Mom!!!” commented a third. “Great job, to the whole crew, but especially Diana! I always enjoy flying with you,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON