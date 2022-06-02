Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jaipur Police’s Panchayat-related advisories are winning the social media game

Jaipur Police took to Twitter to share two Panchayat-related advisories.
Jaipur Police posted this Panchayat-related advisory on Twitter.(Twitter/@jaipur_police)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 05:28 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Amazon Prime series Panchayat has amassed a fan following, especially since the release of its second season a few days ago. There are many who are posting tweets related to this series. While some of the shares are to appreciate the actors, a few others are about the particular dialogues or scenes showcased in the series. Amid them, two posts by Jaipur police have captured people’s attention.

“First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you. Arrive alive, never drink and drive,” they wrote and posted an image. The picture shows two characters from the series along with a dialogue from the show that is used as a reply to an imaginary conversation between friends. “When your fried says he can drive home safe after drinking,” they also wrote on the picture.

Take a look at the post:

“Follow the rules for good. Don’t forget, Sab record ho raha hai,” the department wrote as the caption of the other post. Alongside, they also shared a picture. Take a look at the post:

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Jaipur Police?

