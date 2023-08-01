‘Jaldi waha se hato’: Unusual horn on electric bike will make you laugh out loud

Have you ever heard those distinct horns on vehicles that play music instead of the regular honking sound? These kinds of horns never fail to amuse us. Now, another such video of a unique sound on an electric bike is making netizens laugh out loud. The video showcases a man riding an electric bike and the sound of his horn that is truly one-of-a-kind.

What is shown in the video of this bike horn?

Man on an electric bike with an unusual horn.(Twitter/@dakuwithchaku)

The clip was shared on the Twitter handle @dakuwithchaku. The video opens to show a man riding an electric bike amid rain. When he presses the horn on his bike, it plays, “Jaldi waha se hato (please move away from here quickly.) This video seems to have been recorded by a person who was travelling beside this man. In the caption of the post, @dakuwithchaku wrote, “If you own an electric vehicle, this has to be your horn.”

Watch the video of this unusual bike horn here:

This video was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.1 million times. The video has also received several likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on this video. Several people thought that this video was amusing.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, “I love this video so much. I don’t know, it’s so wholesome the guys laughing are the best part about it.” A second added, “Changing my saving plans right now time to do this.” A third shared, “Best horn ever.” Many even wrote that they would also change their horns to this dialogue. Several others have reacted to this viral video using laughing emojis. What are your thoughts on this unusual horn? Have you ever come across something like this?

