'Maruti 8000': Convertible version of Maruti Suzuki 800 goes viral. Watch

Several people around the world love to get their cars modified. Whether they get a different kind of seat cover or change the headlights and interiors, modifications of cars to a person’s preference have become a common thing these days. Not only that, but some people may even take their modifications to the next level and change their cars into convertibles. And this video of a convertible Maruti Suzuki 800 shows the same. Snapshot of convertible version of Maruti Suzuki 800.(Instagram/@Adwait Singh Pilania)

How has this Maruti 800 been modified?

The video of this car was shared on Instagram by user Adwait Singh Pilania. The video of the car has been recorded from a distance. It shows a Maruti 800 with no rooftop. The front glass in the car has also been modified. This video seems to have been shot in Delhi's Faridabad. In the caption of the post, Adwait Singh Pilania wrote, "What do you say? Mausam ke maze liye jaa rhe hai (What do you say? This man is enjoying the weather.)

Watch the video of this modified Maruti 800 here:

The clip was shared on social media on July 9. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.3 million times. It has also been liked close to 50,000 times. Many also left comments on the post and shared their thoughts on this convertible version of the Maruti 800.

An individual wrote, "Safety/structural integrity has left the chat." A second added, "At least he has a convertible." A third commented, "Man can afford to do all that, but can’t afford a new bulb for the brake light." A fourth joked, "Maruti 8000."

This isn't the first time that a modified vehicle has gone viral on social media. A couple of months ago, a clip of convertible auto grabbed the attention of many. The viral video shows a pink-colored auto rickshaw. The outside and interior of the car feature two different shades of pink. A man demonstrates how the car's convertible roof operates as the video goes on.