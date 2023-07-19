Polish woman found love on Instagram, flies to India to marry her boyfriend in Jharkhand

After Pakistani national Seema Haider's cross-border romance with her PubG partner grabbed headlines, there is another love story of two individuals of different nationalities but of a different kind.



A 49-year-old woman from Poland flew to India to live with her Indian lover in Jharkhand's Hazaribag, whom she had befriended on Instagram, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. Shadab Malik with Barbara Polak.(Live Hindustan )

Barbara Polak, a Polish citizen and a mother of a 6-year-old daughter, became friends with Shadab Malik, 35, of Khutra village in Hazaribag. They both first met on Instagram in 2021 and soon, their friendship blossomed into love.

Polak fell in love with Malik so much that she came to India on a tourist visa that is valid till 2027. Both of them have now decided to tie the nuptial knot and have applied for marriage in the Hazaribag SDM Court. She is divorced from her husband.

Shadab said that after arriving in India, Polak met him and stayed in a hotel for few days. Then she started living in Khutra. However, as soon as she reached the village, the heat bothered her so much that her boyfriend had to get two ACs installed. A new colour TV has also been installed for the foreign guest.

Polak, on the other hand, is helping Malik's family with domestic chores. She cleans the cow dung and garbage while wearing gloves. She says that she loved India and Hazaribagh but she doesn’t like to visit overcrowded places. Polak also expressed her thoughts regarding Malik and called him a ‘fantastic and sweet’ person.

After getting the news of foreign woman reaching the village, DSP Rajeev Kumar of Hazaribagh Headquarters and Inspector Abhishek Kumar visited the village and had a word with Polak. She showed her visa to the police officers and said that she would return to her country in the next few days.