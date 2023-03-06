Japanese woman joins friend to recreate Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Show Me The Thumka

The videos that show foreigners dancing to hit Indian songs never fail to create a buzz. There’s a latest addition to that list and this video shows a Japanese woman joining her friend to groove to the song Show Me The Thumka. The video shows the woman recreating the different dance moves from the song, that is originally picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Instagram content creator who goes by Mayo Japan posted the video on her profile. The clip shows her dancing with her friend Karthik Jonnada. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the duo perfectly imitates different dance steps from the song.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulate over two lakh views and counting. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I totally love this... the shift from one side to another was so fast and crazy!!” posted an Instagram user. “This is really awesome we getting love from Japan,” commented another. “Both look incredible,” posted a third. “Just one word for it mind blowing,” wrote a fourth.