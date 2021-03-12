Home / Trending / Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral
Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted how he wants to hire the creators behind the viral video for the next film of the franchise.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:13 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the now-viral video.(Twitter/@JayByrdFilms)

A video of a bowling alley at Minneapolis captured by a drone is now going all kinds of viral online. People cannot stop expressing their amazement at the clip. It even received words of appreciation from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn who wrote that he wants to hire the creators of the amazing video.

Shared on the profile of aerial cinematographer Jay Christensen, the video is nothing short of incredible. “Right up our alley,” says the caption shared alongside the clip. It also informs the establishment which is shown in the clip. It’s a place named Bryant LakeBowl.

“Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous,” Gunn wrote while re-sharing the video. In a follow up tweet he added, “I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The video starts with an impression that the drone is standard as it gives a bird’s-eye view of a building. However, the scenario quickly changes to give an incredible tour of the bowling alley. We won’t give away much, take a look at the video and prepare to be amazed:

People couldn’t stop sharing appreciative comments on both Christensen and Gunn’s posts. Director of animated movies like Coco and Toy Story 3 Lee Unkrich tweeted, “This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Jaw on the floor.”

“This is incredible,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, just wow,” shared another.

What do you think of the clip?

