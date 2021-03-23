‘Jazbaat badal diya, pawri badal di’: Pawri girl’s collab with ‘Maro mujhe’ guy leaves netizens in splits

It was not that long ago when the Internet was grooving to the ‘pawri’ anthem created by Yashraj Mukhate featuring Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen. From police department to politicians to Bollywood stars, the peppy tune was something everyone was grooving at. Now, Mobeen has joined hands with another popular star of the meme world, Momin Saqib, the ‘O bhai maro mujhe’ guy, who shot to fame with his hilarious rant about the Pakistan team after their defeat against India. The clip shared on Mobeen’s Instagram profile has swiftly gone viral and it is indeed a crossover that you didn’t know you needed.

“#pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with Saqib acting out Mobeen’s lines from the ‘pawri’ video. A few seconds into the clip, he is joined by Mobeen herself who acts out the hilarious ‘waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal di’ line.

What makes the clip more entertaining is the hilarious voice modulation and energetic acting of the duo. We bet that you won’t be able to watch the clip only once.

Check it out here:

The clip has garnered over eight lakh views since being posted on March 22. Netizens couldn’t keep their calm after watching the two popular social media personalities together and shared several comments. Many simply reacted with laughing emojis.

“Two meme icons in one frame,” wrote an Instagram user. “Crossover of the century,” commented another. “This is going to be the new trend,” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this hilarious clip?