‘Jo karna hai karle’: Bengaluru man slaps woman, gropes her, attempts to disrobe her by pulling shirt

A 27-year-old woman has alleged that she was assaulted by a delivery agent employed with a logistics company outside her residential society on April 15 in Bengaluru.

The confrontation reportedly began when the delivery agent arrived at the society for a delivery and parked his bike at the entrance. (Reddit@ r/bangalore)

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The confrontation reportedly began when the delivery agent arrived at the society for a delivery and parked his bike at the entrance, an area designated for car entry, with a separate space available for two-wheelers nearby.

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When security guards instructed him to move his vehicle, he allegedly reacted with verbal abuse, escalating the situation into a heated argument, according to a post shared on social media platform Reddit by r/bangalore.

Allegations of harassment and assault

The complainant stated that while the woman was walking her dogs, she intervened to de-escalate the argument and reminded those involved to follow society security protocols. She alleges that the delivery agent then began verbally abusing her in offensive language.

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{{^usCountry}} As per her statement, he made sexually explicit gestures and used abusive language. When she confronted him, she alleges he slapped her, and attempted to pull her clothing in an effort to disrobe her. She managed to push him away with the help of security guards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per her statement, he made sexually explicit gestures and used abusive language. When she confronted him, she alleges he slapped her, and attempted to pull her clothing in an effort to disrobe her. She managed to push him away with the help of security guards. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman called the police helpline around 6:45 pm, according to the post shared on Reddit. She alleges that police arrived nearly 30 minutes later and that the accused fled from the scene, reportedly shouting, “jo karna hai karle”. She further claims she was asked to arrange her own medical examination and faced delays in FIR registration.

Reportedly, the FIR was eventually registered the next day, but the accused was later released from custody shortly after. She alleges this was done without her knowledge, raising concerns about procedural lapses.

Social media reaction

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A video of the incident has surfaced on Reddit, drawing widespread attention and has triggered renewed debate online over women’s safety and accountability in public spaces.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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