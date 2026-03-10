Jobseeker ends interview after CEO's harsh response to sales target question: 'People like you never succeed'

A jobseeker in Singapore was left stunned after a job interview took an unexpected turn, with the company’s CEO allegedly lashing out at him during the final round and telling him to “get lost”. The man had applied for a sales role and said the hiring process initially seemed promising. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by The Independent Singapore, the man had applied for a sales role and said the hiring process initially seemed promising. He said that the first two rounds of interviews went smoothly and left him optimistic about his chances. Even the hiring manager praised his resume and told him she believed he would be a good fit for the company.

Encouraged by the feedback, the candidate assumed the process was progressing well. However, the situation changed dramatically during the final interview, which took place over the phone with the CEO.

‘If you’re not confident, then get lost!’ The jobseeker said that the conversation began normally, but soon turned tense when the CEO asked how many sales he could bring within six months. The candidate responded by asking about the typical sales cycle of the product, explaining that it would help him give a realistic estimate. The CEO, however, reacted sharply.

“I don’t need you to start making excuses. I asked you for a figure; just give me the figures,” the CEO allegedly said, adding that he could already tell the candidate was “full of bullshit.”

The jobseeker said he tried to clarify that he wanted to be transparent rather than overpromise results. “Sir, if I were working for you, I want to be honest with you. I don’t want to over-promise you. You will get full transparency from me,” he said.

The CEO reportedly cut him off and escalated the confrontation. “Cut the bullshit! Just give me the figures. How is that difficult to do? If you’re not confident, then get lost! I don’t need people like you. People like you will never succeed. Stay poor!” the CEO allegedly told him.

At that point, the jobseeker said he decided to end the conversation. Instead of continuing the argument, he told the CEO he no longer wanted the job.

“Then I don’t want to work with you. I feel you are a bad boss. I love myself too much to work with you. Thank you and goodbye,” he said before ending the call.