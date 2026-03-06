Indian woman shares reality of expat life in Singapore: ‘This city will not pamper you, it will polish you’
An Indian woman shared a video about the reality of expat life in Singapore.
An Indian woman living in Singapore has shared an honest look at what life as an expat in the city state really feels like. Taking to Instagram, Neha Rawat posted a video montage capturing moments from her daily life in Singapore, offering a candid perspective on the challenges and rewards of living there.
The clip features scenes from the city and is accompanied by a voiceover in which she reflects on the structured and disciplined lifestyle that defines Singapore.
“Singapore makes life look sorted at first glance. Clean roads, no traffic drama, and everything runs on a strict system. Here, being late almost feels like a crime. If the MRT is delayed by even two minutes, people are shocked,” she says in the video.
High costs and adjustment challenges
In the voiceover, Rawat also highlights the high cost of living and the adjustments many expats have to make. She points out that rent in Singapore can range between 3,000 and 5,000 SGD, while everyday essentials such as groceries can also feel expensive.
She further mentions how owning a car is almost unrealistic for many due to the extremely high Certificate of Entitlement costs.
“Rent easily ranges between 3,000 and 5,000 SGD, and groceries can be surprisingly expensive. Forget about owning a car, the moment you hear about the COE costs, you might give up on the idea,” she says.
Rawat also speaks about the emotional side of moving abroad, particularly for dependents who move with working partners. She explains that life on social media may appear glamorous, but the reality often involves dealing with loneliness and rebuilding one’s social circle in a completely new environment.
“Dependent life may look glamorous on Instagram, but the reality is very different. It often means dealing with a lot of alone time, adjusting to a new country, putting your career on pause, and rebuilding your social circle from scratch. That takes real strength,” she adds.
Despite the challenges, she emphasises that Singapore offers immense safety and professional opportunities. “That said, the safety here is unmatched, the opportunities for growth are incredible, and the exposure you gain is on another level. If you are willing to hustle, Singapore will reward you. Singapore is tough, but it is fair. This city will not pamper you, it will polish you.”
The clip was shared with the caption, “living in Singapore as an expat is not just Marina Bay selfies and fancy brunches. It’s discipline, high rent, career pressure, personal growth, and a safe and structured life. Dependent ho ya working professional, Singapore will test your patience, budget and mindset. But once you adapt? You level up differently.”
Internet reactions
The video has drawn reactions from viewers who related to the experience. One user wrote, “That is true.” Another commented, “I completely agree with you.” A third said, “Every word you said is 100% true,” while another added, “I really connect with what you said.”
