Jodhpur's rasgulla, gulab jamun and rasmalai sabjis wow netizens. Watch

Rasgulla and rasmalai, two popular Indian desserts, are loved for their sweet and indulgent flavors. But can you fathom the idea of them being incorporated into sabjis? It may sound unconventional, but astonishingly, a food vendor in Jodhpur, Rajasthan has created sabjis using rasgulla and rasmalai. Even more surprising, people are loving this unique fusion of flavors.

Jodhpur's rasgulla, gulab jamun and rasmalai sabji wows netizens.(Facebook/@sadigaddi)

In a video shared by the Facebook page Sadi Gaddi, you can see a man serving this dish. The clip begins to show a person walking into a restaurant and explaining about this dish. Soon, someone from the restaurant brings them this fusion sabji along with naan, salad, and lassi.

Take a look at the reaction of the person trying the dishes here:

This post was shared on June 5. Since being posted, it has been liked closer to 35,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Wow, fantastic." A second posted, "Delicious food." A third added, "Very nice food. I always taste this food whenever I visited Jodhpur." "Amazing," expressed a fourth

