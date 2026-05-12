'Kab ayega CBSE 12 class ka result?’: Internet flooded with memes as students await scores

As lakhs of students continue waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, social media platforms have been flooded with memes, anxious posts and sarcastic reactions over the delay.

Internet buzzed with memes as students continued waiting for CBSE Class 12 results. (HT Photo/ Representational)

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(Also read: ‘CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai’: Internet flooded with memes ahead of Class 12 results)

The board has not yet confirmed an official result date, even though DigiLocker recently updated its website and social media platforms with a “Class 12 results coming soon” message.

Students flood social media with reactions

Internet users, especially Class 12 students, have been actively sharing memes and comments online as anticipation around the results continues to grow.

One user joked, “CBSE folks, are you going to take a whole year just to announce the results too?”

Another student posted, “Kab ayega CBSE 12th class ka result?”

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{{^usCountry}} A third user wrote, “CBSE, ya toh result upload kar do, ya phir yeh bol do ki sab bacche pass hain please.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third user wrote, “CBSE, ya toh result upload kar do, ya phir yeh bol do ki sab bacche pass hain please.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some reactions reflected a mix of humour and stress. One user commented, “CBSE wale result nahi de rahe, aur NEET exam bhi cancel ho gaya. Life is cooked, man!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some reactions reflected a mix of humour and stress. One user commented, “CBSE wale result nahi de rahe, aur NEET exam bhi cancel ho gaya. Life is cooked, man!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another said, “First they’re not releasing the CBSE 12th result, and now the NEET exam has been cancelled. Trauma hi trauma.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another said, “First they’re not releasing the CBSE 12th result, and now the NEET exam has been cancelled. Trauma hi trauma.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One more user wrote, “CBSE, my dear, it's not a joke anymore, just put the result in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One more user wrote, “CBSE, my dear, it's not a joke anymore, just put the result in.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look here at the posts: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look here at the posts: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} DigiLocker hints at upcoming results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DigiLocker hints at upcoming results {{/usCountry}}

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The speculation around the result announcement intensified after DigiLocker updated its website with a “Class 12 results coming soon” notification on May 10. A day later, the same message was shared through the official DigiLocker X account, leading many students to believe the results were imminent.

However, despite the hints, the CBSE has not yet made any formal announcement regarding the declaration date or time.

(Also read: Students call CBSE irresponsible after Class 12 results 'Coming Soon' on Digilocker website triggers anxiety)

Where students can check results

Once declared, students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites including results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. The results will also be accessible through the UMANG and DigiLocker mobile applications.

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The CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10 in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across centres in India and abroad.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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