‘Kaise kiya ye?’: Salman Khan left speechless as mentalist Suhani Shah taps into his thoughts

What if someone is able to read your thoughts? What will your reaction be? Probably, it will be a mix of shock and curiosity. Well, that’s precisely how Salman Khan reacted when mentalist Suhani Shah read his mind. Interestingly, Khan’s thoughts were related to his bodyguard Shera. Shah even shared a video of her interaction with Salman on social media, and it has left people in disbelief.

A screengrab from the viral video shows Suhani Shah reading Salman Khan’s mind. (Instagram/@thesuhanishah)

“Salman bhai dil mein aate hain, samajh mein nahi. But well, we got into his mind,” wrote Suhani Shah while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Shah asking Salman Khan to envision what is written on an imaginary piece of paper. As the video progresses, she hands him a paintbrush and asks him to paint whatever he imagines on an imaginary canvas. She then reveals what Salman Khan thought, and the actor was absolutely stunned by it.

Later in the video, Shah asks Salman to reveal who gave him that imaginary piece of paper. To his surprise, he finds that the Shera’s name is etched on the paintbrush she had given him earlier. Khan, astonished by this, exclaimed, “Kaise kiya ye [How did you do this]?”

Watch the viral video here:

Mind-blowing. Isn’t it? The video, since being shared two days ago, has accumulated over ten million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has also raked up numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Bhai [Salman Khan] is intimidated by Suhani? That’s a damn compliment bro,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “When Salman Khan gets intimidated by you, you know you have done something truly great.”

“I can’t believe it until it happens to me,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “We need more magic videos.”

“Bhai tried to act cool, but he got so surprised. Suhani di, you’re the best,” shared a fifth.

“Mind-blowing,” remarked a sixth, while a sixth joined, “Too good.”

What are your thoughts on this?

