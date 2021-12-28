Kaju katli cake from Delhi bakery wows many. Watch to know if you'd like it too

Do you have a sweet tooth? Would you prefer the traditional Indian sweet kaju katli? Or would you rather eat a cake? Well, with this place called Shagun Bakery in Delhi, you can have your cake and eat some kaju katli too!

Posted by the Instagram page called Bhukkad Dilli Ke, this video shows the making of kaju katli cake. Combining two delicious foods may not be all that bad when it comes to this cake as it has netizens drooling. At first, the cakes are cut into three round layers per piece and placed on top of each other with the help of some whipped cream.

At the end, it is garnished with some more cream and triangular pieces of kaju katli are put on top of it which makes it look quite delicious. “Tag your friend who is a lover of Kaju Katli and can finish this cake alone,” reads the caption that accompanies this video.

Watch it here:

This Instagram Reels video was filmed at Shagun Bakery in Durgapuri Chowk Shahdara, Delhi.

Since being posted on Instagram on December 17, the video has garnered more than 51,000 likes and several reactions.

“I hope it has the flavours of kaju katli too,” commented an individual. “Very different,” commented another, followed by a heart-eyed emoji. “Unique,” posted a third. “Amazing,” complimented a fourth.

Would you want to try this kaju katli cake?

