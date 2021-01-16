Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’

A few days ago, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took to Instagram to announce that over the coming week she would be sharing pictures of places, people, and moments that have significantly influenced her life. She started with a touching post about her mother, which won people over. Now, Harris has shared two images from her college days and paid homage to Howard University, where she studied political science and economics.

Harris shared these pictures on her official Instagram account on January 15. A moving caption accompanies the photographs. It reads, "For me, Howard is home. At Howard, you can be a football player and a valedictorian. You can be a budding computer scientist and a poet".

The text further says, "You can have a 4.0, intern on Capitol Hill, and still find time to hang out with friends on the weekend. For me—that meant going down to the National Mall to protest apartheid in South Africa, becoming president of an economics club, and joining the debate team. It’s where I ran my first ever race for elected office".

The caption then goes on to read, "And along the way, Howard taught me that while you will often find that you're the only one in the room who looks like you, or who has had the experiences you’ve had, you must remember: you are never alone. Your entire Bison family will be in that room with you, cheering you on, as you speak up and speak out. We’re with you every step of the way".

Check out the entire post here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over 7.6 lakh likes and has also amassed many appreciative comments.

Here's what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, "Love you".

Another individual wrote, "Thank you so much for showing us these pics". “Loving these posts and getting to know you better,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON