Kanpur dog runs 38 km without stopping, takes hydration breaks on the move

A stray dog in Kanpur appears to have found an unlikely running routine after joining a group of runners for a long-distance run. The dog stayed with them for several hours, covering more than 38 km and taking water breaks along the way. The unusual running companion has now left viewers impressed by its stamina and determination.

Pillu Goggins runs alongside group

A dog joins a group of runners for a 38-km run. (Instagram/@itszzprathamm)

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The video was shared on Instagram by user Pratham Singh. Text displayed in the video reads, “She literally ran 38kms with us. Pillu Goggins. Distance 43.87 km, Pace, 6:53/km, Time 5h 2m.”

In the clip, Singh can be heard documenting the dog’s run as the group covers one kilometre after another. He says the dog had been running with them from the beginning and points out that they were nearing the 8 km mark.

As the run continues, Singh says, “Look, it’s already 16 kilometres. She has been running with us since 16 kilometres.” Later, he says they have completed 18 kilometres and that the dog is still running alongside them.

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{{^usCountry}} At the 21 km mark, Singh says, “We have completed 21 kilometres and she has been running with me from the beginning. She has also completed 21 kilometres.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the 21 km mark, Singh says, “We have completed 21 kilometres and she has been running with me from the beginning. She has also completed 21 kilometres.” {{/usCountry}}

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The dog, which the group affectionately calls “Pillu Goggins”, eventually takes a break with the runners. Singh can be heard saying that the group still has another 20 to 21 kilometres to cover and that Pillu is resting with them.

The video also shows the dog drinking water during the run. Several hours later, Singh again checks on her as she takes another hydration break. “Pillu Goggins is having water. She is resting. It’s okay, brother, you are doing great,” he says.

The group later reaches Kalyanpur, with Pillu still accompanying them. At one point, Singh says they had lost sight of her and had gone looking for her. When they find her again, she is seen drinking water and resting before continuing.

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Check out the full video below:

Viewers ask runners to care for Pillu

The video has also prompted viewers to ask the runners to make sure the dog is fed, hydrated and safely returned to her territory.

One person wrote, “Respect for Pillu ji. Please feed her.”

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Another commented, “I hope you fed her something and returned her to her territory. She looks very sweet.”

“Kindly take good care of her in terms of nutrition, hydration, hugs and love,” another user wrote.

Others urged the runners to adopt her. “Adopt her, feed her, love her!” one comment read.

Some viewers simply joked about her stamina. “Me and my Pillu watching this after 10 hours of sleep,” one person wrote.

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“Pichhle janam mein athlete rahi hogi,” another joked, meaning she must have been an athlete in her previous life.

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“Co-operative hai bhai, mere yahan wale kaatne aate hain,” another comment read, joking that Pillu was unusually cooperative compared with dogs that chase or bite people.

“Pillu behen ko full support running community se,” another viewer wrote.