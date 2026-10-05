KANPUR A 47-year-old government hospital surgeon allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the chest with his licensed revolver at his apartment on Sunday night. Police stated on Monday that the extreme step followed an argument with his wife. Kanpur surgeon shoots self dead after argument with wife: Police

The deceased, posted as a general surgeon at a community health centre in Kanpur Dehat, was found in a pool of blood by his wife, who rushed into the room upon hearing the gunshot. Family members immediately took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

DCP (south) Deependra Nath said the couple had an argument before the surgeon shot himself. “A detailed investigation will be conducted into the reason leading to the incident,” he added.

Nath said a forensic team had seized the revolver and the deceased’s body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The surgeon’s father said he had spoken to his son around 9.30pm on Sunday and asked about his well being. He said his son later had an argument with his wife and took the revolver into the room.

According to the family, the surgeon went to the prayer room and shot himself while sitting in front of the shrine.

The couple lived with their four-year-old daughter and infant son. The man’s parents and younger brother live in Paradevanpurwa in the Lal Bangla area.

His cousin said the surgeon had married twice. His first marriage to a Kanpur-based MBBS doctor in 2007 ended in divorce by mutual consent in 2018. The couple have a 12-year-old son.

The surgeon married another woman, a homemaker from Kasganj, in 2019. His father said differences between the couple had surfaced over minor issues after their marriage and he would often intervene to settle their disputes.