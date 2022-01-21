Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kanpur eatery cooks coloured samosas, video sparks mixed reactions

The video of the Kanpur eatery cooking coloured samosas was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the coloured samosas.(Instagram/@youtubeswadofficial)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 03:34 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Samosa is an all-time favourite street food for many. The Internet is also filled with various videos that show people giving a twist to this classic dish. While some of those creations leave people impressed, others irk them. There is now latest addition to the list of samosa-related fusion dishes and a video showcasing the preparation of the dish has now left people with mixed reactions.

Food blogger Gaurav Wasan took to Instagram to share the video. “Pappu ji ke colour wale Samose. Food colour is applied on samosa to differentiate between the varieties. Ever had these??” he wrote while posting the video. He also added several hashtags including Kanpur to indicate about the location of the eatery.

Take a look at the video that shows a man frying the coloured samosas:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. While some expressed their appreciation with comments like “Wow” and “amazing,” a few were not impressed with this twist.

What are your thoughts on the video?

