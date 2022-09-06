Karan Johar meets mimicry artist, says Alia Bhatt loves her videos. See photos

If you are someone who keeps up with whatever trends on social media platforms, then there is quite a solid chance that you might already know of the mimicry artist named Chandni. She often takes to her Instagram page to post videos of herself mimicking various artists and celebrities. Most famously, she is known to mimic actor Alia Bhatt. And lo and behold, she recently got to know that Bhatt not only knows of her but also sends her videos to none other than Karan Johar. Guess how all of this happened? The mimicry artist, being an influencer herself, was attending a promotional event for the second and latest season of the Netflix show - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She has shared a post regarding this, on her verified Instagram page that has above 1.18 lakh followers.

From the caption that the mimicry artist shared along with this post, one gets more information about her interaction with filmmaker Karan Johar or KJo. He also specifies in the video, as is elaborated in the caption, that he has also watched the video she shared of herself mimicking Alia Bhatt after she did the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also recently went viral for re-enacting Alia Bhatt's 'my marriage' sequence from the seventh season of Koffee with Karan.

Take a look at the photo and video of Chandni's interaction with Karan Johar:

This video was posted five days ago and has already received more than 44,000 likes.

"What a moment!" wrote a user on Instagram. "Haha, well-deserved," said a second. "You deserve this and much more!" said a third.