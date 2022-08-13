Home / Trending / Karanvir Bohra’s little girl steals the show at party, dances to RRR’s Naacho Naacho. Watch

Karanvir Bohra’s little girl steals the show at party, dances to RRR’s Naacho Naacho. Watch

Published on Aug 13, 2022 01:41 PM IST
Karanvir Bohra shared a sweet comment while reacting to the video of his little girl dancing to RRR’s Naacho Naacho at a party.
The image shows Karanvir Bohra’s little girl&nbsp;dancing to RRR’s Naacho Naacho.(Instagram/@thebabysnowflake)
The image shows Karanvir Bohra’s little girl dancing to RRR’s Naacho Naacho.(Instagram/@thebabysnowflake)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Karanvir Bohra’s youngest daughter Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra is winning people’s hearts after a video of her was shared online. The wonderful clip shows the little one grooving to the Hindi version of the hit song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR while attending a party.

The Instagram page is dedicated to the little one and is managed by her mom Teejay Sidhu. “My babygirl. You are such an entertainer! I love your confidence... you dance like no one is watching but it's obvious how much you love having an audience! You had non-stop energy at your friend's birthday party yesterday. I think out of all of us, you had the best time, dancing to all your favourite songs!” she wrote while sharing her daughter’s video.

She also thanked Mahhi Vij for inviting them to the party that the actor organised for her daughter Tara. “Thank you @mahhivij for a wonderful party yesterday, and happy 3rd birthday dearest @tarajaymahhi… may you be lived and blessed always!” Sidhu wrote.

Take a look at the video to see Gia’s energetic performance that may tempt you to shake a leg too:

The video was posted a few days ago and since then has gone viral. Till now, the wonderful clip has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also prompted people to share different comments. Proud dad Karanvir Bohra also shared a comment and wrote, “Oh doll.... You love dancing so so much.”

“She just wants to enjoy by herself... In full masti... Such an adorable lil girl,” expressed an Instagram user. “Hahahaha......so adorable,” commented another. “The sweetest baby ever,” shared a third. “The little one has enjoyed the most,” posted a fourth.

Topics
karanvir bohra viral video instagram + 1 more
karanvir bohra viral video instagram


