Karnataka landlord says tenant demanded 3.5 lakh to vacate after skipping rent for a year: ‘I feel trapped’

Evicting a tenant can quickly turn into a nightmare for landlords, especially when rent remains unpaid and the tenant refuses to vacate. A recent post on Reddit has highlighted one such distressing situation faced by a commercial property owner. On Reddit, a landlord revealed facing a tenant who refused to leave and sought ₹ 3.5 lakh to vacate after not paying rent for a year.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Sharing his ordeal on Reddit, the Karnataka based landlord wrote, “Hey everyone, I’m stuck in a serious issue with a commercial tenant. The tenant has not paid rent for over a year. The matter has already gone to court, but the tenant hasn’t appeared in most hearings and just keeps dragging it. Now, instead of paying what’s due, the tenant is demanding ₹3.5 lakhs from me to vacate the property. I’ve already lost one year’s rent and a lot of time dealing with this. I feel trapped and it’s very unfair that I should pay him to leave my own property. I want to vacate the tenant legally but also don’t want to fall into his trap by paying him.”

The post, titled “Tenant refusing to vacate and demanding ₹3.5 L to leave — need help”, quickly drew attention from other Reddit users who sympathised with the landlord’s plight.

Internet weighs in on the tenant dispute

Many users expressed disbelief and frustration over the situation. One user commented, “You let the tenant stay for an entire year without paying rent? That’s partly your fault. But now, the best thing you can do is get him out legally. Call the police and have him evicted.”

Another added, “Hey, I’m a lawyer based in Delhi. If the matter has already reached the court, do not take any unlawful steps to force the tenant to vacate. Where are you based?”

To this, the original poster replied, “I’m based in Karnataka.”

A third person suggested legal persistence, writing, “Don’t give in to his demands. Keep following up in court and document everything. Eventually, the law will be in your favour.”

Some shared personal experiences, with one user saying, “I had a similar case where the tenant refused to leave for two years. It took endless hearings but finally, the court ordered eviction.”

