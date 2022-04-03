Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / IAS officer joins flash mob of students and takes everyone by surprise. Watch
trending

IAS officer joins flash mob of students and takes everyone by surprise. Watch

IAS officer and Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya Iyer participated in a flash mob of students and took everyone by surprise. 
Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya Iyer participated in a flash mob of students. 
Published on Apr 03, 2022 02:42 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

In a delightful video, an IAS officer from Kerala joined a group of students and participated in their flash mob performance as she had come to review preparation of an arts festival. Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya Iyer let her hair down and shook a leg with the youngsters to the song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baje’ from the film RamLeela. Her amazing dance performance will make you want to put your dancing shoes on.

She was at the district stadium to oversee preparations for the MG University Union Arts Festival. The students were in the closing stages of their flash mob performance when the IAS officer came and joined them. She enthralled everyone present with her dance moves along with the students of Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta.

Wearing a saree, she grooved to the Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer song with the students who were all wearing white t-shirts. Her enthusiastic dance steps and mesmerising energy is definitely a treat to watch. Her dance steps like a pro left everyone surprised and the students applauded her performance in the end.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

Dr Divya Iyer used to participate in Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali and classical music as a student. Videos of her dance performance have gone viral on social media.

What do you think about this amazing dance performance of the IAS officer?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP