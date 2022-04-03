IAS officer joins flash mob of students and takes everyone by surprise. Watch

In a delightful video, an IAS officer from Kerala joined a group of students and participated in their flash mob performance as she had come to review preparation of an arts festival. Pathanamthitta District Collector Dr Divya Iyer let her hair down and shook a leg with the youngsters to the song ‘Nagada Sang Dhol Baje’ from the film RamLeela. Her amazing dance performance will make you want to put your dancing shoes on.

She was at the district stadium to oversee preparations for the MG University Union Arts Festival. The students were in the closing stages of their flash mob performance when the IAS officer came and joined them. She enthralled everyone present with her dance moves along with the students of Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta.

Wearing a saree, she grooved to the Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer song with the students who were all wearing white t-shirts. Her enthusiastic dance steps and mesmerising energy is definitely a treat to watch. Her dance steps like a pro left everyone surprised and the students applauded her performance in the end.

Watch the video below:

Dr Divya Iyer used to participate in Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathakali and classical music as a student. Videos of her dance performance have gone viral on social media.

