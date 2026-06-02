Kerala man applied for government job in 2005, got appointment letter after 18 years: 'Delay cost me...'

A 61-year-old man from Kerala was left shocked after receiving an appointment letter for a government job nearly two decades after the recruitment process had effectively ended.

Majeed had appeared for the PSC examination in 2005. (Representational image)

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According to a report by Mathrubhumi English, Abdul Majeed, a resident of Kalikavu in Malappuram, recently received an advice memo from the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for appointment as a part-time junior Arabic teacher. The offer was linked to a recruitment process he had participated in more than 20 years ago.

Majeed had reportedly appeared for the PSC examination in 2005. The rank list in which he was included remained valid for 3 years before being cancelled in 2008. However, in an unusual turn of events, the PSC issued an advice memo to him on April 24, 2026, 18 years after the rank list had expired.

While the appointment letter came as a surprise, it also brought disappointment. Official records show that Majeed turned 60 on May 27, 2026, making him ineligible to enter government service under existing rules.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the development, Majeed alleged that the appointment process had been delayed for years. “The vacancy remained unfilled for 18 years. The prolonged delay cost me my opportunity for employment. Now that I have crossed the age limit, there is no possibility of securing the job,” he told the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the development, Majeed alleged that the appointment process had been delayed for years. “The vacancy remained unfilled for 18 years. The prolonged delay cost me my opportunity for employment. Now that I have crossed the age limit, there is no possibility of securing the job,” he told the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

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Majeed has also raised concerns about the date of birth recorded in his official documents. According to his SSLC certificate, he was born on May 27, 1966. However, he claims that his actual date of birth is May 27, 1967.

The 61-year-old believes that correcting the discrepancy could make him eligible to serve for at least another year. He said that he has submitted petitions to Kerala’s Education Minister and Advocate N. Shamsudheen, seeking intervention in the matter. He is now awaiting a response.

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According to Mathrubhumi, the case stems from a vacancy that remained unfilled for years because of a shortage of eligible candidates. Although the rank list had expired in 2008, the deferred vacancy was processed much later, eventually resulting in the advice memo being issued to Majeed in 2026.

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Social media reactions

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The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing disbelief at the delay.

“Happened same with my father too but he got job already elsewhere,” one user wrote.

“Another stupid lazy govt officer ruined someone else’s dream,” commented another.

“Indian government system’s speed is unmatched. Bro applied in his youth and got the job just in time for his retirement plan,” a third user remarked.

Another commenter wrote, “That’s why millions of dreams are shattered due to this corrupt system where there is a delay in every exam, delay in result, paper leak, corruption. How can we trust this system?”

“This is both inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time,” another user said.

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