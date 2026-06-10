Khargosh Janta Party: Elvish Yadav unveils 'rabbit' campaign to counter Cockroach Janta Party

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has launched Khargosh Janta Party (KJP), a satirical political outfit that appears to be a direct response to the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement. Notably, the development comes less than a week after CJP evolved from a social media satire page into a youth-led campaign, drawing attention to issues such as the NEET paper leak and the CBSE OSM row.

Elvish Yadav targetted CJP through a series of posts on X. (X/@KhargoshJantaP)

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Taking a dig at the movement, Elvish announced his own fictional political front on X and began targeting CJP through a series of posts. “Cockroach Janta Party Manifesto • Free crumbs for all • Cabinet meetings behind the refrigerator • Zero transparency (they hate the light),” he wrote in one post.

As CJP supporters flooded his replies defending the student-driven movement, Elvish escalated the satire. “I don’t argue with Cockroach Janta Party members anymore. Pest control works better than debates,” he wrote.

Soon after, he unveiled a fully designed poster for the Khargosh Janta Party, featuring his face and slogans like “Gajar hamara haq hai, speed hamari pehchaan hai (Carrots are our right, speed is our identity).” The tweet with the poster read, “Saare Bhaii Jantar Mantar poch jao, Free gajar to everyone.”

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{{^usCountry}} Elvish also launched a dedicated page for KJP, further extending the parody campaign online. He shared another poster, featuring himself as the founder. The poster described KJP as “A New Voice. A New Movement” and listed promises such as support for the middle class, free speech and nationalism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elvish also launched a dedicated page for KJP, further extending the parody campaign online. He shared another poster, featuring himself as the founder. The poster described KJP as “A New Voice. A New Movement” and listed promises such as support for the middle class, free speech and nationalism. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the poster, the KJP wrote, “Khargosh Janta Party (KJP). A movement for: Free Speech, Middle-Class Empowerment, National Pride. Founder: Prime Minister Elvish Yadav.”

Separately on his account, Elvish shared a video defending his actions and questioned why he was being criticised by CJP supporters. “Tumhare manifesto ke hisaab se democracy honi chahiye, toh main bhi wahi kar raha hu. Main mazak kar raha hu. Ye mera right hai. Main toh tumhara sabse bada supporter hu,” he said.

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(Also Read: 4-day work week to 2-month summer vacation: Former Amazon employee proposes ‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’)

How did social media react?

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While many of Elvish’s fans viewed the campaign as harmless satire, others accused him of trivialising a serious student issue.

“I am not a member of Cockroach Janta Party, but I am a student. I know the pain of preparing for 2-3 years only to find out that the paper was leaked,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Funny how influencers mock students for asking questions, but stay silent when those same students face paper leaks, unemployment and uncertainty.”

“You have the right but if some one taking strong action against curupt system so you should support not cracking the jokes,” wrote a third user.

“Democracy doesn’t mean crossing all limits, saying anything about anyone, or spreading hatred,” said another.