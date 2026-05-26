4-day work week to 2-month summer vacation: Former Amazon employee proposes ‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’

A Gurgaon-based former Amazon employee has gone viral on LinkedIn after jokingly announcing the launch of a satirical political outfit called the “Corporate Majdoor Janta Party” (CMJP), inspired by the internet-famous Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Shubham Kumar Mittal worked as a product manager at Amazon for nearly 5 years. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Shubham Kumar Mittal, who worked as a product manager at Amazon for nearly 5 years and now heads business growth and strategy at a botanical company, shared a quirky “manifesto” targeting corporate culture, layoffs, HR practices and endless meetings.

“After ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ crossed 13M followers on Instagram, I’ve decided to launch my own party: ‘Corporate Majdoor Janta Party’,” Mittal wrote in the LinkedIn post.

His promises included a 4-day work week “because 5 days of pretending to enjoy work is too much”, making “Quick call?” messages legally count as workplace harassment, and declaring PowerPoint presentations with more than 50 slides “unconstitutional”.

Other humorous promises included a “freedom fighter pension” for employees who survive 3 layoffs, mandatory 2-month summer vacations to recover from “corporate trauma”, and making the MS Teams “Away” status a “fundamental right under the Constitution”.

“HR saying ‘We are family’ to come under emotional manipulation laws. CTC and in-hand salary difference to be audited by CBI,” Mittal wrote.

“Manifesto drafting is complete. Currently waiting for approval from 4 managers, 2 HRs, and one Excel sheet,” he concluded.