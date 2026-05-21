Abhijeet Dipke reacts as Cockroach Janta Party’s X profile gets withheld in India
Abhijeet Dipke founder the Cockroach Janta Party. The official website says it is the “voice of lazy and unemployed”.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke tweeted that its X account has been withheld in India. This came hours after CJP overtook BJP on Instagram. The post has prompted a series of reactions on social media, with people sharing polarising comments.
What did Abhijeet Dipke tweet?
Sharing a screenshot showing the withheld notification, he wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” The message appearing on the screenshot read, “Account withheld. @CJP 2029 has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”
Also Read: What is Cockroach Janta Party? 5 things about the ‘voice of lazy and unemployed’
How did social media react?
The post prompted a series of responses on social media. An individual wrote, “Well, that's a good sign for CJP! the reach is panicking the rulers, which means they have sensed CJP as a disruptor.”
Another added, “This is the correct move.” A third commented, “Someone just used HIT,” referring to a cockroach killer spray.
A fourth expressed, “Gen Z, come on! Set the tone, hit the music, and bring the energy. Too many sincere voices are rising now, and they will soon push you toward your real duties and responsibilities toward the nation. May this movement dismantle the many faces of corruption everywhere.” A few also shared memes to showcase their reactions.
What motivated the Cockroach Janta Party?
Dipke created the party following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remark comparing unemployed Indian youth with “cockroaches” and “parasites”. The outfit describes itself as the “voice of lazy and unemployed”.
The CJI later issued a statement claiming that his remark was misquoted. According to ANI, he said: “I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I, too see them as the pillars of a developed India”
About Cockroach Janta Party:
The official website states CJP is “A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm.”
Also Read: Who is Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston-educated founder of Cockroach Janta Party?
Its manifesto includes demands such as: No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices, action against deletion of valid votes, 50% reservation for women, actions for truly independent media, and others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More