Kid always finds pet cat to give him a kiss before going to sleep. Watch

There are many who grow up with dogs or cats. The bond that the kids form with the pets while growing up are simply incredible. Just like the one showed in this wonderful video. The video shows a night routine of a kid that involves doing something affectionate for their cat.

The video is shared with a sweet caption that reads, “The be best friends for life.” The clip was originally posted by an Instagram user and later re-shared on another Insta page.

The video opens to show a cat sitting atop a table with a chair kept in front. Within moments, a kid climbs onto the chair and kisses the kitty. A text insert on the video explains how the little one does it daily before going to sleep at night.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 7,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Aww that’s the purest of love,” commented an Instagram user. “So sweet,” expressed another. “And he gives her a kissy kiss right back,” shared a third. “Aww,” wrote a fourth. Many posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.