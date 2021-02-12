Home / Trending / Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
“She looks so proud after each word,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:37 PM IST
The image shows the adorable kid with her dad.(Instagram/@lobeeston)

A video of a kid adorably mispronouncing words while learning them has now turned into a source of laughter for many. There is a possibility that the clip will tickle your funny bone too.

Shared on Instagram user lobeeston’s profile, the video has now won people over. It shows a little kid trying to say big words. The video opens to show the kid trying to pronounce guacamole but instead she ends up saying “Guaco Money.” The clip keeps getting even funnier, especially when she tries to say hippopotamus.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly two lakh likes. It has also attracted tons of comments from people with most writing about the adorableness of the whole affair. Many couldn't stop gushing over how she pronounces “hippo pawnus.”

“She looks so proud after each word,” wrote an Instagram user. “When she says pawnus. Hippo pawnus, she sounds like she is in a spelling bee. Sooooo cute,” shared another. “The name is pawnus, hippo pawnus,” said a third. “She is the cutest,” expressed a fourth. Indeed she is.

What do you think of the cute video?

