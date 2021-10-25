Kid refuses to eat roti and sabzi, wants cake instead. Watch sweet video

Remember the viral video of the little boy who asked Alexa in his very sweet voice to play ‘Dum Dum Diga Diga, Mausam Bheega Bheega’? The little one is making headlines again and this time for expressing his demand about what he wants to eat in a sweet way. The highlight of the video is the kid’s heart-melting expressions. The video was uploaded on the Instagram page ‘tintinkabacha’. “Sharing it only for NO THANK YOU,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.The video opens to show a woman carrying the boy. She asks him if he wants to eat 'dal, roti and sabzi'. To which, the boy very cutely replies, “Nooo, no thank you… Wo ni khana”. The kid then adorably asks for a cake.

We won’t reveal whether his demand is met or not. Watch the super cute video to find out what follows next:

The video was shared over 12 hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 10,000 likes. Several netizens also expressed their heartfelt thoughts on the video.

“Omg, he is adorable. No thank you,” wrote one Instagram user. “Hehehe such a cutieee omg,” commented another. “So adorable,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it make you smile?

