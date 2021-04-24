Kid’s painting goes viral after mom posts that art teacher said it is ‘wrong’

Every now and then we come across such stories which showcase how netizens can come together to turn an unfavorable situation into a positive one. Such is this tale of a 6-year-old and her artwork which her mom shared was criticized by her teacher. This is a tale which may leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart.

It all started with a post by Twitter user named Gemma Leighton, the kid’s mother. She shared how the little one’s art teacher said that her painting is ‘wrong.’

“My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can't do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do. Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?

Tweeple showed their support and how! The post soon started getting tons of likes and also gathered numerous praiseful comments from people. Till now, it has gathered over 1.4 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

“There is no "wrong" in Art - people said Van Gogh was wrong and Picasso was wrong. I think that painting is fantastic and so does Van Gogh I just asked him,” wrote a Twitter user.

“She 'done it right',” shared another. “1st of all it’s a great painting. 2nd, absolutely you can’t do art wrong. Too many ‘art’ teachers confuse copy catting what they do with learning art. I’m completely self-taught. I didn’t want anyone telling me how to do my art. I hope your daughter does her own thing too,” shared a third along with this image:

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the tale?

