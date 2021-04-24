Home / Trending / Kid’s painting goes viral after mom posts that art teacher said it is ‘wrong’
trending

Kid’s painting goes viral after mom posts that art teacher said it is ‘wrong’

“My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?!" reads a part of the caption shared along with the image.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The Twitter user shared her 6-year-old daughter painted the image at an after school art club (representational image).(Unsplash)

Every now and then we come across such stories which showcase how netizens can come together to turn an unfavorable situation into a positive one. Such is this tale of a 6-year-old and her artwork which her mom shared was criticized by her teacher. This is a tale which may leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart.

It all started with a post by Twitter user named Gemma Leighton, the kid’s mother. She shared how the little one’s art teacher said that her painting is ‘wrong.’

“My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can't do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do. Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?

Tweeple showed their support and how! The post soon started getting tons of likes and also gathered numerous praiseful comments from people. Till now, it has gathered over 1.4 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

“There is no "wrong" in Art - people said Van Gogh was wrong and Picasso was wrong. I think that painting is fantastic and so does Van Gogh I just asked him,” wrote a Twitter user.

“She 'done it right',” shared another. “1st of all it’s a great painting. 2nd, absolutely you can’t do art wrong. Too many ‘art’ teachers confuse copy catting what they do with learning art. I’m completely self-taught. I didn’t want anyone telling me how to do my art. I hope your daughter does her own thing too,” shared a third along with this image:

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the tale?

Every now and then we come across such stories which showcase how netizens can come together to turn an unfavorable situation into a positive one. Such is this tale of a 6-year-old and her artwork which her mom shared was criticized by her teacher. This is a tale which may leave you with a smile on your face and a warm feeling in your heart.

It all started with a post by Twitter user named Gemma Leighton, the kid’s mother. She shared how the little one’s art teacher said that her painting is ‘wrong.’

“My 6 year old daughter painted this amazing scene at an after school art club. Her art teacher told her she had done it wrong?! You can't do art wrong! She was so upset as art is her favourite thing to do. Can you please show Edie some support and like her painting?

Tweeple showed their support and how! The post soon started getting tons of likes and also gathered numerous praiseful comments from people. Till now, it has gathered over 1.4 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

“There is no "wrong" in Art - people said Van Gogh was wrong and Picasso was wrong. I think that painting is fantastic and so does Van Gogh I just asked him,” wrote a Twitter user.

“She 'done it right',” shared another. “1st of all it’s a great painting. 2nd, absolutely you can’t do art wrong. Too many ‘art’ teachers confuse copy catting what they do with learning art. I’m completely self-taught. I didn’t want anyone telling me how to do my art. I hope your daughter does her own thing too,” shared a third along with this image:

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of the tale?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral tweet
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP